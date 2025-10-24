You are here: Home | Economy | News | Uncategorized | Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target
JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Finance and Planning has announced the successful processing of October 2025 salaries, fulfilling a recent presidential directive for timely payments.
Minister Athian Diing Athian announced that the government has completed the payment of civil servants’ salaries, with armed forces and personnel in remote areas set to receive their pay in cash.
The Minister announced on Friday, October 24, after a high-level meeting with President Salva Kiir and members of the Economic Cluster to discuss the country’s economic situation.
In a statement released by the Office of the President, Minister Athian announced: “We have completed the payment of civil servants, and the armed forces and those in distant areas will receive their salaries in cash.”
In a press release issued today, October $24^{\text{th}}$, 2025, the Ministry confirmed the funds are ready for distribution across the country.
“As of today, 24th October 2025, all salaries and Spending Agencies funds have been posted to their respective accounts, ready for payment to civil servants, organized forces, and transferred to states and Administrative Areas.”
The Ministry acknowledged the strict directive from His Excellency the President—delivered through the Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster—to consistently pay monthly salaries by the 24th day of every month.
The successful processing of the October salaries on this date is highlighted as a fundamental “testament to our unwavering commitment to the afore-mentioned directives.”
The Ministry of Finance and Planning extended its best wishes to the leadership, spending agencies, media, and the general public, assuring them of its continued commitment toward timely salary payment.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed its focus on other key government priorities, including implementing fundamental reforms outlined in the Revitalized National Development Strategy (R-NDS).
According to the Minister, these reforms are intended to support inclusive economic recovery, revitalize service delivery, and ensure sustainable economic growth in the medium to long term.
