Machar trial adjourns following court’s ruling on defense plea

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The special court trying the suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar and seven co-accused resumed its 14th session on Friday in Juba, with both the prosecution and defense teams present.

The special court trying the suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused resumed its 14th session on Friday in Juba, with both the prosecution and defense teams present.

The defense informed the court that all accused persons were present except the fourth and sixth defendants, who were absent on health grounds. Advocate Deng John Deng confirmed the defense was ready to proceed with cross-examination despite their absence.

Court Dismisses Applications

Before cross-examination began, the court delivered its ruling on earlier applications submitted by the defense, including requests for medical leave for some accused and copies of prosecution documents.

The court dismissed the applications, however, citing an incorrect and misleading case title. The panel directed the defense to correct the title—”The Republic of South Sudan versus Puot Kang and Seven Others”—and resubmit the documents by Monday. The court also cautioned the defense team against what it described as a “wrong attitude,” urging honesty in court proceedings.

Investigator Questioned on Peace Agreement

Following the ruling, the defense began cross-examining the chief investigator of the Nasir incident, Major General Basilio Thomas Wani. Questioning, led by Advocates Kur Lual Kur and Geri Rimando, focused on whether the Nasir incident related to the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

General Wani told the court he had read part of the peace agreement but maintained that the Nasir incident was a criminal case handled by the police and public prosecution, not peace monitoring mechanisms like CTSAMVM. He stated he was unaware of any CTSAMVM investigations into incidents in Tonga or Abyei.

Testimony on Arrest and Seized Property

Wani also told the court that this was his first investigation into a case against the state. He confirmed there was no letter from the President authorizing the trial, though he verified the existence of a letter placing Dr. Machar under house arrest.

The investigator confirmed that the case was filed in Juba because it was considered a crime against the state and that the investigation took place at a National Security Service facility where the accused were detained.

When questioned about seized property, Wani confirmed that items like phones and a laptop were in the custody of the investigation committee. However, he stated he was unaware of defense claims that 10 vehicles were taken from the home of the first accused, Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol.

The hearing was adjourned to Monday, October 27, for the continuation of the defense’s cross-examination of the chief investigator.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Pakistan donates motorbikes to boost South Sudan Police mobility Previous Post