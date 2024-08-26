Owinykibul-Atepi bridge linking South Sudan and Uganda collapses

Atepi bridge in Owinykibul Payam, which connects South Sudan and Uganda, collapsed over the weekend, according to local authorities.



The Payam head chief informed Eye Radio this morning that heavy rain over the weekend led to the collapse of a crucial bridge.

Oyet Joseph reported that the downpours, which lasted from 4:00 pm on Friday to 9:00 am on Saturday, rendered the bridge impassable.

Located in the heart of the area, the bridge was a vital link for locals.

Oyet noted that its collapse has disrupted schools, farming, travel, and operations at the military academy.

“The school is now not functioning, the military academy is not functioning right now, and even the OTC (Owinykibul Training Centre) is not functioning right now,” Oyet said.

“Any movement from here to that side of Angok is no longer than even people moving from here up to Uganda, there is no movement by now as I talk,” he said.

The Commissioner of Magwi County, Pole-pole Benjamin Olum, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He stated that the bridge’s collapse has caused significant panic, as it was crucial for both the smooth movement of people and security control.

Pole-pole urged the government and humanitarian organizations to intervene quickly to repair the bridge.

“This bridge was contributing to the easy movement of the community especially the farmers, it promotes health and also education, even security of the area, these are some of the basic things this road used to provide to the community,” said Pole-Pole.

“I’m calling on all the humanitarian organizations and government at all levels to quickly respond and prioritize the repair of the Atepi Bridge,” he said.

“The road leading from Iwire to Owiny; this is to connect the two sides of Owinykibul Payam which is crucial for restoring the movement.

“The service delivery, health service education and overall facilities for the affected population. These are things that concern an emergency response to all of us as South Sudanese.”

