Mobile court in Terekeka tackles 102-case backlog, including sexual assault and murder

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

The mobile court in Terekeka County is currently tackling a substantial backlog of 102 cases, which includes 35 cases of sexual assault and murder, according to the Judge.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Judge Ajok Tito revealed that over 60 convicts in the area are currently awaiting appeal or pardon.

She emphasized that the mobile court’s efforts are focused on expediting the administration of justice and addressing delays in processing serious cases, demonstrating a commitment to timely legal proceedings in the region.

On August 18, 2024, a legal team arrived in Terekeka County to conduct court sessions aimed at tackling the backlog of cases.

The team comprises 4 High Court judges, 2 prosecutors, 2 court clerks, 2 court police officers, and 6 female lawyers.

Judge Ajok explained that their mission includes processing the 102 backlogged cases, with particular attention to the 35 serious cases involving sexual assault and murder.

Additionally, they are handling appeal and pardon requests from over 60 convicts.

She noted that, so far, the team has reached decisions on 10 of the 41 cases reviewed.

“The legal team of the mobile court consisting of 16 individuals travelled from Juba to Terekeka County on August 18, 2024,” Ajok said.

“The legal team consists of 4 judges of the High Court and the County Court, 2 prosecutors, 2 court clerks, 2 court police officers and 6 female lawyers. According to the assessment survey conducted before sending the mobile court delegation,” she said.

“We found that there are 41 people awaiting trial and 61 people awaiting appeal and mercy for their cases that were decided by the customary court.

“We have decided 10 cases out of the 41 cases in the first week since our arrival and we are still waiting for the rest of the cases. We have summoned the accused who lives outside the city to appear before the court next week.”

The legal team is expected to complete their mission by September 16, 2024.

Judge Ajok Tito reported that out of the 102 backlogged cases, 35 involve serious offences, including 24 rape cases and 206 murder cases.

She also noted that they are reviewing 61 convicts, including those sentenced by customary courts, which are not within the mobile court’s jurisdiction.

“Regarding the 61 prisoners in murder cases, some of them have appealed and others have accepted the verdict and submitted a mercy petition to the customary court,” Ajok said.

“There are 35 cases, 247 of which are rape cases, out of the 41, and there are 206 murder cases. These cases fall within the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court,” she said.

“Regarding the 61 convicts, most of which are murder cases, this is not within the jurisdiction of the customary court to consider these cases.

“The murder cases ruled by the martial court will be reconsidered, but we will exempt police investigations.”

Mobile courts focus on addressing cases such as sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) and cattle raiding disputes, aiming to provide accessible legal services to communities in remote areas without permanent courts.

The first mobile court was inaugurated in Juba in 2021. This initiative is a collaborative effort between South Sudan’s judiciary, the government, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Since their inception, mobile courts have operated in various locations across South Sudan, including Bentiu, Malakal, Yambio, and Mayom County in Unity State.

