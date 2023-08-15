15th August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Over 180,000 residents urged to seek shelter as tropical storm soaks Japan

Over 180,000 residents urged to seek shelter as tropical storm soaks Japan

Author: AFP | Published: 10 mins ago

Flights were cancelled and bullet train service suspended as Tropical storm Lan soaked Japan's main island (STR/ via AFP)

More than 180,000 residents in a western Japanese city were urged to seek shelter on Tuesday as a tropical storm hit, swelling rivers and triggering landslide warnings.

Downgraded from a typhoon, Lan roared in from the Pacific at around 5 am (2000 GMT Monday), soaking and buffeting the commercial hubs of Osaka and Kobe with strong winds as it rumbled northwards.

Tottori city, which faces the Sea of Japan, issued its top-level evacuation warning to around 182,000 residents late in the afternoon, as the weather agency warned of “unprecedented” heavy rain in the region.

“Lives are in danger. The residents are in a situation where immediate personal security is ensured,” Satoshi Sugimoto from the Japan Meteorological Agency told reporters.

Sugimoto urged people in the region to seek shelter on higher ground due to the risk of flooding.

Electricity was mostly restored but 9,200 households were still without power by Tuesday evening, according to a local utility.

Part of a pedestrian bridge was swept away in Kyoto and flying debris stopped local commuter trains.

Express bullet trains were suspended as planned along with hundreds of flights, including 240 Japan Airline services and 313 of rival ANA, particularly those serving Osaka.

Around 650 people were forced to stay overnight at Kansai airport, located on an artificial island in Osaka Bay, after rail and road access was cut off by the storm, Kyodo News reported.

The weather system was forecast to spend all of Tuesday sweeping over the region, before moving out to the Sea of Japan and up the coast past Vladivostok and the Russian Far East.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation 1

S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation

Published Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters 2

Ethiopian army pushes back militiamen in Gondar, Lalibela – Reuters

Published Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Kenyan woman handed 10 years in jail for cocaine smuggling 3

Kenyan woman handed 10 years in jail for cocaine smuggling

Published Saturday, August 12, 2023

NCA to advertise 80 job vacancies soon, says Prof. Akec 4

NCA to advertise 80 job vacancies soon, says Prof. Akec

Published Thursday, August 10, 2023

Saboteurs of single army process against interest of S. Sudanese – Adler 5

Saboteurs of single army process against interest of S. Sudanese – Adler

Published Thursday, August 10, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Over 180,000 residents urged to seek shelter as tropical storm soaks Japan

Published 10 mins ago

Doctor asks for whereabout of baby scheduled for heart treatment in Israel

Published 19 mins ago

Meet ‘Tree man of Juba’ who wants to plant 10 million trees

Published 59 mins ago

Juba ‘alarmed’ as U.S. warns citizens of business risks in South Sudan

Published 2 hours ago

Nhomngek says will keep “fighting for reforms” as he returns to parliament

Published 2 hours ago

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves: Officials to miss weekend games after penalty error

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!