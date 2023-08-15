15th August 2023
Doctor asks for whereabout of baby scheduled for heart treatment in Israel

Author: Kafuki Jada | Published: 19 mins ago

Al-Sabah Children's Hospital. (Photo: The City Review).

A medical doctor is appealing to the public to help in finding the parents of Enock Edward – a four-month-old baby with a heart complication, who is set to receive free heart treatment in Israel.

Dr. Amanda Billy, a pediatrician at Al-Sabah Children’s Hospital says the infant has been registered together with 8 other children who are set to be flown to the Middle Eastern nation for heart surgery.

Dr. Amanda says the parents of the four-month baby boy, whose names she does not know, provided the wrong telephone number and cannot be traced.

She fears that the lack of communication with the family will put baby Edward at risk of missing out on the opportunity.

The health professional contacted Eye Radio on Tuesday afternoon in the hope of finding the infant before the beneficiaries travel to Israel next week.

“A month ago, we had a team from Israel to screen children with heart problems. Some children were selected to be taken for operation, so they sent me an email on Sunday they have selected nine sessions,” Dr. Amanda narrated to Eye Radio.

“So from the nine sessions, there is one I failed to contact because she gave me wrong number and I don’t want the baby to miss the chance.”

The doctor urges the couple in question to bring the child back to Al-Sabah Hospital.

“I was thinking if I get on the Radio, maybe they will come to the hospital so that I do the process. The baby is called Enock Edward four-month-old. We locally tell them they have a hole in the heart/ heart complications.”

According to the health personnel, the baby has a hole in his heart.

But she did not specify whether it is ventricular septal defect, where a hole in the wall that separates the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles) and allows blood to pass from the left to the right side of the heart, or atrial septal defect, a hole in the heart between the upper chambers (atria) that increases the amount of blood that flows through the lungs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

15th August 2023

