19th July 2025
One soldier killed, two injured in Tambura road ambush

Authors: Jackson Gaaniko | Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 6 hours ago

Deserted Tambura market. (-)

Authorities in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State say one soldier was killed and two others wounded in an ambush by unknown gunmen on Friday.

According to Commissioner Mathew Mabenge, the attack happened as the soldiers were returning to Mopoi after collecting their salaries in Tambura town.

The attackers also looted two motorbikes belonging to the soldiers.

Mabenge said security forces have been deployed to the area to track down the attackers.

The deceased was identified as a 23-year-old, with his father’s name given as Victor. His full name has not yet been released.

“Yesterday at 4 p.m., the soldiers left Mopoi to collect their salary in Tambura. On their way back, they fell into an ambush. One was killed, two injured, and six others survived. The attackers took two motorbikes. This morning, our forces launched a follow-up mission to track down those responsible,” he said.

The commissioner said Tambura town is calm, but the surrounding areas remain unsafe due to repeated ambushes and looting.

The commissioner said security forces have been deployed to the area to pursue the unknown attackers.

The latest attack comes just days after the Acting State Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa announced plans to move his office to the troubled area.

Rimba said his decision was aimed at restoring peace and stability as  renewed killings and insecurity were reported in several payams and bomas of the county.

Tambura County has been grappling with ethnic violence that has killed more than 400 civilians since 2021.

In recent times, the violence has shifted to targeted killing along the ethnic lines.

19th July 2025

