Olony claims he foiled attacks by forces of Gatwech, Machar & Lam

The leader of one Kitgwang splinter group said his troops were attacked by the forces of Gen. Simon Gadwech, the SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar, and those under Dr. Lam Akol, in Upper Nile State.

Gen. Johnson Olony said fierce fighting occurred in the areas of Nyelwaak and Deja, and resulted in the killing 21 civilians.

According to the military commander, the victims included 15 men and 6 women.

He also said 15 of his forces were killed during the days of violence, putting the death toll at 36, a figure Eye Radio could not immediately validate.

Speaking to Eye Radio from the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Saturday, Gen. Olony alleged that the combined three military factions attacked his position, resulting in civilian casualty.

“On August 16, there was a group of forces belonging to Gadwech Dual, Lam Akol and the one of Dr. Riek Machar came and attacked people. Riek’s forces came and they attacked Nyelwaak and Deja, killing 21 civilians, 15 men and 6 women,” he said.

Gen. Johnson Olony further alleged that his forces responded and captured Diel, an area controlled by the SPLA-IO forces, as well as Fangak County.

“Then we said okay, if they are attacking us, let’s go and fight them, we went to Diel and fought them and we captured it and entered Fanjak yesterday.”

“We left Fanjak empty and I want to tell people of Fanjak to return back now, let them go back to Fanjak. But, no one should go to Diel, Diel is now our headquarters. The forces of Riek are the ones fighting against us now.”

The military commander, who founded a new alliance with the ruling party SPLM, said the fighting forced civilians to flee to Obay and Palwa.

In response, the Spokesperson of SPLA-IO Colonel Lam Paul Gabriel said their forces did not attack those of Gen. Olony, and added that Diel is still under their control.

“On the 18th in the morning hours, these forces of Johnson Olony decided to move from Malakal to Atar, and started shelling our position of Diel randomly,” said Col. Lam.

“But luckily enough our chairman and commander in chief Dr. Riek Machar Teny directed the forces to remain put, he is going to be able to talk to the leadership in Juba so that this is brought to a standstill.”

Lam Paul claimed, the Kitgwang faction of Olony were facilitated, and given departure orders by the government’s security organs to move from Magenis to Malakal.

When contacted for comment, the national army Spokesperson, Major General Lul Ruai Koang was not immediately available to respond, as his phone contacts did not go through.

Meanwhile, the leader of National Democratic Movement dismissed the allegations by Gen. Johnson Olony as baseless.

Dr. Lam Akol said NDM forces have been in cantonment sites since 2019.

“We don’t have forces outside, our forces are in cantonment since 2019, we don’t have any forces outside the cantonment area, and this is point number one,” Lam told Eye Radio.

He called on the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM to investigate the matter.

“This is an internal affair of IO, we have nothing to do with it. Let the CTSAM-VM come, let them come and check who is fighting who,” said the opposition leader.

According to Dr. Lam, the NDM forces are cantoned in the areas of Alel, Twofogia, Odong, Pantit, Masna-beera, and Agut-Makur in the three regions.

However, the Kitgwang faction of General Simon Gatwech could not be reached for comment.

The humanitarian situation in the conflict-affected areas of Upper Nile and parts of Jonglei, is deteriorating according to aid agencies.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said early on Saturday, that at least 27,000 people have been displaced by heavy fighting in Tunga and neighboring Panyikang County in the oil-rich state.

The agency said intensifying military clashes occurred between 14 and 15 August and extended further to Pakaw and Fangak County.

“As of 19 August, clashes are ongoing in Diel town in Atar Boma, Pigi County, north of New Fangak,” said OCHA.

“Civilians, predominantly the elderly, women and children, are fleeing Diel and New Fangak leaving their belongings behind.”

