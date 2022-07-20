Official unhappy with soldiers brutal attack on Ikotos civilians

Eastern Equatoria Local Government and Law Enforcement Minister has blamed soldiers for using excessive force against civilians over the killing of one of their colleagues in Ikotos County recently.

More than a week ago , one SSPDF soldier was reportedly killed by youth in Ikwoto Central Payam while they were having a drink.

The incident prompted the armed forces to rush to the scene resulting in subsequent clash with the local youth leaving unknown number of casualties.

“They could not find out that may be there is a problem, or they quarreled, or they do what, they just go the way they can do things. We condemn it seriously because they are the protectors of the people” said Peter Lokeng Lotone, the state Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement.

The incident created panic causing displacement of the locals to the nearby areas.

“It is not really right for the soldiers to fight with the civilian population.

“But you know always the military have an ethic side of it, and if something happened to one of their colleagues, they do not investigate, but fight”

However, Lotone said the situation has normalized and people have started returning to their homes, but he condemned the violent approach of the armed forces towards the civil population.

“The police are the ones who can run or go to investigate, not the soldiers.”

About a week ago, at least two people have been killed and another wounded following an ambush on motorbike riders along Ikwoto-Tseretenya road.

