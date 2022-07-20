20th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Official unhappy with soldiers brutal attack on Ikotos civilians

Official unhappy with soldiers brutal attack on Ikotos civilians

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 4 hours ago

Houses torched downin Ikotos town after soldiers clashed with civilians over murder of their colleague/Courtesy photo

Eastern Equatoria Local Government and Law Enforcement Minister has blamed soldiers for using excessive force against civilians over the killing of one of their colleagues in Ikotos County recently.

More than a week ago , one SSPDF soldier was reportedly killed by youth in Ikwoto Central Payam while they were having a drink.

The incident prompted the armed forces to rush to the scene resulting in subsequent clash with the local youth leaving unknown number of casualties.

“They could not find out that may be there is a problem, or they quarreled, or they do what, they just go the way they can do things. We condemn it seriously because they are the protectors of the people” said Peter Lokeng Lotone, the state Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement.

The incident created panic causing displacement of the locals to the nearby areas.

“It is not really right for the soldiers to fight with the civilian population.

“But you know always the military have an ethic side of it, and if something happened to one of their colleagues, they do not investigate, but fight”

However, Lotone said the situation has normalized and people have started returning to their homes, but he condemned the violent approach of the armed forces towards the civil population.

“The police are the ones who can run or go to investigate, not the soldiers.”

About a week ago, at least two people have been killed and another wounded following an ambush on motorbike riders along Ikwoto-Tseretenya road.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 1

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Kiir’s office made ‘false’ claims about dredging machines – Machar 2

Kiir’s office made ‘false’ claims about dredging machines – Machar

Published Friday, July 15, 2022

Presidency divided over when to dredge rivers 3

Presidency divided over when to dredge rivers

Published Friday, July 15, 2022

Prof. Elkhazin announces research scholarships for university students 4

Prof. Elkhazin announces research scholarships for university students

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Build Fula Dam, artificial Lake to control floods, govt told 5

Build Fula Dam, artificial Lake to control floods, govt told

Published Thursday, July 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan’s political environment not yet conducive for elections – Activist

Published 1 hour ago

Police probe gruesome murder of couple in Bor town

Published 1 hour ago

Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickeremesinghe elected president

Published 4 hours ago

Official unhappy with soldiers brutal attack on Ikotos civilians

Published 4 hours ago

African Development Bank approves $8.1m in agricultural fund to South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

President Kiir relieves Awow, appoints Wol Petroleum Ministry Undersecretary for 2nd time

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.