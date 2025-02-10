Norwegian charity launches $26-million development plan in South Sudan

The Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) has launched a $26-million five-year Strategic Plan on peace building, climate resilience, economic empowerment and ending gender-based violence, to be implemented in five states across South Sudan.



The event was launched in Juba on Monday and will run from 2025 through 2029 in designated counties in Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Western Bahr-el-Gazal, Warrap and Upper Nile states.

Addressing the launch, NCA’s Country Director Bent Simonsen said the strategic plan seeks to provide access to clean water, promote gender equality and peace.

“Access to clean water and improved sanitation is essential for health, dignity and development. Through this strategy, we will expand our WASH interventions to reach even more remote and underserved communities,” Mr. Simonsen said.

Mr. Simonsen said the project aims to reduce waterborne diseases and improve public health outcomes in South Sudan.

The humanitarian official underscored that gender based violence continues to threaten the well-being of many women and girls in the country.

“NCA remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting survivors, promoting gender equality and addressing the root cause of violence. We will work closely with communities and local partners to provide safe spaces, psychosocial support and advocacy for justice.”

“Without peace, development is impossible. Our peace-building initiatives aim to foster reconciliation, promote dialogue and strengthen social cohesion at the grassroots level.”

On his part, Roar Haugsdal, Royal Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan commended the church charity’s humanitarian efforts and reiterated his government’s commitment to support NCA initiatives benefiting South Sudanese citizens.

Amb. Haugsdal reiterated that Norway has been a long-standing friend and partner of South Sudan will remain committed to supporting life-saving and peacebuilding efforts.

“NCA is an important part of that mission and we are proud to continue standing with them and with the people of South Sudan.”

“To the dedicated individuals who make NCA’s work possible, the staff in the field, the faith leaders, the volunteers and, most importantly, the communities themselves, I want to say your perseverance and hard work make a real difference.”

“The road ahead will not be easy. Humanitarian needs will remain high, and challenges will persist. South Sudan’s future depends not on the work of international partners alone, but on the leadership and commitment of its own institutions.”

Several government officials who attended the launch welcomed the project and registered South Sudan’s commitment to render support to peace and humanitarian interventions.

John Ogoto Khamisio, Undersecretary for Food Security in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said he recognized NCA’s decades-long steadfast support to South Sudan.

Mr. Ogoto said his ministry will be ready to work with the organization to build a food secure, resilient and prosperous country.

“As we move forward, the Ministry reaffirms its readiness to work closely with NCA to turn this strategy into real impact for our farmers, pastoralists, women and youth. Together, let us build a food-secure, resilient and prosperous South Sudan.”

William Chan, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, has called on donors to continue supporting NCA for the benefit of vulnerable populations across the country.

“It is my privilege also to appeal to all donors and good Samaritans and men and women of goodwill who have been supporting the NCA to continue to assist NCA in order to meet its goals for the benefit of the people of South Sudan.”

Hon. Pal Mai, the Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation asserted that this strategy will generate a good number of jobs, increase per capita income.

“This strategy we’re launching today works to promote environmental sustainability, universal right of access to safe, clean drinking water, improving hygiene and sanitation, and engage in supporting farmers to achieve food security in the country.”

“To achieve all this, safe, clean drinking water, environmental sustainability, and food security through irrigated agriculture, which is one of our mandates that can generate a good number of jobs, increase per capita income, reduce poverty, and stimulate economic activities.”

The Norwegian Church Aid disclosed that the 5-year project has an estimated budget of over 296 million Norwegian Kroner (over $ 26 million).