OPINION: World Radio Day 2025; A look at South Sudan’s media landscape

As we mark World Radio Day 2025, this year’s theme “Radio and Climate Change” shines a spotlight on how radio serves as an essential tool for raising awareness and driving action on climate-related crises facing South Sudanese.

The country is the world’s second most vulnerable to the impacts of natural hazards, including droughts and flooding, and among the top five countries most vulnerable to the impact of climate change, according to the 2023 INFORM Risk Index.

In South Sudan, radio has long been more than just a medium for entertainment—it’s a vital platform for communication, peacebuilding, and delivering life-saving information, particularly in times of crisis.

From the signing of key agreements to ongoing humanitarian support, radio has played an indispensable role in shaping the history and resilience of South Sudan.

A Historical Foundation of Peace and Unity

South Sudan’s journey to independence and peace is inextricably linked to the power of radio, which played a crucial role in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) signed in 2005 to end over two decades of civil war between the north and the south.

It was also instrumental during the census, elections, and referendum exercises, all of which laid the foundation for South Sudan’s birth as a new nation in 2011. Throughout these landmark events, radio served as a key medium to inform citizens, engage them in national conversations, and promote democratic participation in a country recovering from years of conflict.

In 2013, when South Sudan plunged into conflict, radio became a lifeline for millions. It wasn’t just about entertainment or music—it was about survival.

Radio stations were essential in relaying life-saving information, providing updates on the security situation, and offering details on humanitarian assistance available for those affected by the violence.

Communities across the country relied on radio broadcasts to understand where to seek refuge, how to access aid, and how to stay safe.

Informing the Public During Crisis

Radio has proven to be a crucial information tool during times of violent conflict. In 2016, during the intense fighting in Juba between the bodyguards of President Kiir and Dr Riek Machar, radio was again at the forefront, keeping the public informed about rapidly changing developments.

Despite the dangerous conditions, radio stations in South Sudan continued to broadcast crucial updates, offering reassurance and providing direction to people in need of support and shelter.

It was during this time that radio helped maintain communication channels and kept the public abreast of the resumption of peace talks in Addis Ababa and Khartoum, which ultimately led to the signing of the Revitalized Peace Agreement in 2018.

The role of radio in broadcasting human rights violations and abuses, particularly during conflict, cannot be overstated.

Radio stations in South Sudan have reported on atrocities and abuses, amplifying the voices of those who have been silenced. This not only helped raise global awareness but also empowered local communities to demand accountability and justice.

Addressing Climate Change: Radio as a Source of Resilience

The challenges of climate change have added another layer of difficulty to South Sudan’s already complex landscape. Extreme weather events, such as severe flooding, have affected vast parts of the country.

In 2020, half of the population of South Sudan was affected by flooding, with entire communities displaced and agricultural activities severely impacted.

Radio stations have been pivotal in informing the public about the situation, providing updates on flood-affected areas, and guiding people toward safer locations or places where they could seek humanitarian aid.

In addition to reporting on the crisis, radio programs have raised awareness about the link between climate change and its effects on communities, encouraging listeners to adopt sustainable practices and take preventive measures where possible.

Radio has become a critical medium for informing communities about environmental challenges, as well as the initiatives in place to help those impacted by changing weather patterns.

Through broadcasts, listeners have been updated on evacuation routes, temporary shelters, and emergency assistance points.

Radio stations also served as a platform for local authorities, aid organizations, and humanitarian agencies to share important information about resources available to displaced communities and those in need.

Radio’s Continuing Role in Advocacy and Reporting

Radio in South Sudan is also dedicated to addressing the broader issues of climate change, environmental conservation, and human rights. By broadcasting reports on the environmental and social impact of climate change, radio stations have played a role in shaping public discourse on these critical issues.

This role is especially important as the country continues to navigate both peacebuilding efforts and environmental sustainability.

In addition to providing news, radio in South Sudan has hosted discussions on climate change mitigation, community-based adaptation strategies, and the importance of sustainable agriculture. By doing so, it empowers citizens to understand the long-term effects of climate change and to be active participants in solutions that can protect their communities from environmental threats.

Looking Ahead: Radio’s Role in South Sudan’s Climate Future

As South Sudan faces the growing challenge of climate change, radio will continue to be an essential medium for education, mobilization, and advocacy.

The importance of radio in South Sudan cannot be overstated—its ability to provide timely, accurate, and relevant information will be crucial as the country adapts to a rapidly changing climate.

As we commemorate World Radio Day 2025, we recognize the power of radio in addressing climate change, promoting peace, and providing life-saving information in South Sudan.

Radio has proven time and again that it is not just a tool of communication, but a vital lifeline for South Sudanese citizens, particularly in times of crisis.

Whether reporting on peace negotiations, providing updates during conflict, or raising awareness about climate change, radio will continue to be at the heart of South Sudan’s efforts to rebuild and thrive in an uncertain world.

The author is Koang Pal Chang, Station and Program Manager for Eye Radio. Koang is a veteran journalist with decades of experience in journalism who served as the Chairperson of the Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS), and founder of the South Sudan National Editors’ Forum (NEF).

