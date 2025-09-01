Jonglei activist says he was threatened for speaking out against state policies

A civil society activist in Jonglei State says he is facing threats from the state government after speaking out about restrictions on freedom of expression.

According to Bol Deng Bol, the intimidation followed his recent criticism of new policies introduced by the state government.

According to Bol, the state government created new administrative units within counties in Jonglei State last month, a move that sparked widespread criticism and disagreement among communities.

He said he criticised polices but a warning letter from the media team in the governor’s office was issued, urging him to stop further criticism of the government.

“Yesterday because of this criticism a post was written by the media team in the governor’s press unit warning me seriously that this is the last warning and I should refrain from criticizing the government of Jonglei state. I do not know what happens next,” he said.

The alleged letter from the office of the governor.

Bol is now urging the state government to open civic space and allow freedom of expression.

“I want to appeal to the government to open civic space and allow freedom of expression, assembly, allow independent media to go about getting and conveying information without fear of being threatened or warned,” he said.

Efforts to get an official response from the Minister of Information in Jonglei State were unsuccessful.

When contacted, Minister Nyamar Lony Thichot Ngundeng said she was in a meeting.

