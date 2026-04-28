Newly appointed Jonglei state ministers sworn in

The Governor of Jonglei State, Dr. Riek Gai Kok Diang, today presided over the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed state ministers representing SPLM-IO in the Jonglei State coordination, held in Juba.

The ceremony marked the official assumption of office by several ministers tasked with key portfolios within the state government.

Those sworn in include: Hon. Maker Dak Deng as State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement; Hon. Manyhal Riek Rial as State Minister of Roads and Bridges; Hon. Abraham Kuany Thon as State Minister of Cooperatives and Rural Development; and Hon. Alier John Panchol Alier as State Minister of Peacebuilding.

In his address, Governor Dr. Riek emphasized that peace remains the central mandate of the Jonglei State Government.

He called on the newly appointed ministers to work collectively as one government to foster lasting peace, reconciliation, and unity across the state, particularly in Northern Jonglei, where communal conflict continues to impact communities.

The Governor underscored the importance of transforming public mindset and urged leaders to actively promote peaceful coexistence among communities, especially between the Dinka and Nuer, in the interest of stability and national unity.

“We are all from Jonglei State and one nation. Peace is our mandate, and we must work together as one government to restore stability and reconciliation,” he said.

Hon. Malual Gabriel, Speaker of the Jonglei State Legislative Assembly, commended President Salva Kiir Mayardit for his commitment to peace and for appointing leaders capable of advancing reconciliation in the state.

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Dr. Riek for his leadership and cooperation, noting that the newly appointed ministers carry a significant responsibility to serve the people and strengthen unity within government institutions.

The Speaker urged the ministers to execute their duties with dedication and to support the Governor’s efforts in delivering peace and development throughout Jonglei State.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in officials, Hon. Maker Dak Deng expressed gratitude to the President and the Governor for the trust placed in them.

He pledged to work diligently to promote peace, security, and effective governance.

Meanwhile, Hon. Jacob Mayom Chol, State Minister of Lands, Housing and Public Utilities and Acting Minister of Roads and Bridges, congratulated the new ministers and welcomed them to government service.

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