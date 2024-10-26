New Chief Administrator in Kiir’s office was NilePet Finance boss

President Salva Kiir has appointed Dr Santino Matiok as his office’s Chief Administrator, replacing short-lived Daniel Madit who was relieved Friday evening in a Republican Decree .

Relieved Mr Madit had replaced Yel Luol Kur who was relieved in July 2024, making him the first Chief Administrator to have served a very short period of time.

The decree read on the state-run TV, SSBC gave no reason for his sacking.

Appointee Dr Santino Matiok was Director General of Finance, Services and Administration at Nilepet.

It’s not clear if he will still spearhead the national oil company’s finance department.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter