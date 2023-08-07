Netizens’ views: Taban Deng top Kiir’s running mate list

Social Media users on Facebook have suggested Vice President Taban Deng Gai as President Salva Kiir’s running mate in the 2024 general elections, this is according to a post shared by Eye Radio on its platform.

On August 1st 2023, the online netizens overwhelmingly named Taban Deng Gai appearing to be the most popular/preferred SPLM running mate in the comments section.

The vice president for the infrastructure cluster gained over 40 comments from netizens suggesting his name in the over 1000 comments.

Dr. James Wani Igga followed closely with 36 people preferring him as the best running mate to President Kiir.

The minister of public service Hon. Joseph Bangasi Bakasoro closely followed with over 30 people preferring him.

The first Vice president Dr Riek Machar also appeared to be people’s choice with 25 comments preferring him.

However, in the greater region preference, Taban Deng Gai was the most popular followed by Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin in the greater Upper Nile region.

Joseph Bakasoro Bangasi was the most popular from Greater Equatoria State followed by Hon. Nunu Kumba as the most preferred female from the area.

Lakes State governor Riny Tueny Mabor was the most popular in the Greater Bar El Ghazal region followed by a close tie by Nhial Deng Nhial and Paul Malong Awan.

The speaker of the National Parliament Nunu Kumba was the most popular female figure suggested, followed by Mary Ayendiit (President Kiir’s wife) and Awut Deng Achuil, the current minister of General Education and Instructions.

Other suggested names in the comments sections were; Kuol Manyang Juuk – senior advisor to the president, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro – the minister of cabinet affairs, Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior, the vice president for Gender and Youth Cluster and Agel R. Machar.

Dr Marial Benjamin, former governor of Central Equatoria Clement Wani Konga, Director General of National Security Akol Khoor Kuch, J. J Okot, David Yau Yau, Pagan Amum, Dr. Majak de Agoot, Angelina Teny, and Hussein Abdelbagi among others.

