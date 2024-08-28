MP pleads for support as flood wrecks Fangak

Over 6000 people have been displaced after floods swept through the country on Tuesday, a state lawmaker from Fangak County of Jonglei state.

Photos sent to Eye Radio newsroom showed locals mainly women, children and the elderly the sitting on floating mats as their homes are submerged in the flood water.

“People who are living in that area are actually in the water including their children. They are suffering.

“Decision has been made by the local population and the authorities to get these people out of that submerged area. They try to take them to the other ends and they are okay now.

Some could be seen rowing canoes to navigate the flood water. MP Michael Bol Gador said the flood displaced persons are dire need of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food and medicine.

“The population is about 6500 people in the area and approximately 812 households. So, those people are now in dire need of humanitarian assistance. They are living without shelter, food and everything including medicines”, he said.

The legislator called on the state and national governments as well as none-governmental organizations and well-wishers to intervene

“You know, the region has become now a catastrophe. This needs the attention of everybody; Government, UN, agencies, other NGOs, whether local or international, they need to turn up urgently to support these people.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Suspect in Yambio’s Sunday night shooting arrested Previous Post