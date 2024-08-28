Mpox jabs arrive in Nigeria

Nigeria has received 10,000 doses of a vaccine to combat mpox, making it the first African country to receive a batch amid the current outbreak of disease that used to be called monkeypox, the BBC has reported.

The country began the process to secure the vaccines well before it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month.

Africa has been hit hardest by the recent rapid spread of mpox – and there has been calls for a speedier response by international agencies to such emergencies.

Nigeria – which has confirmed 40 mpox cases this year but says the true number could be more than 700 – received its vaccine doses as a donation from the US.