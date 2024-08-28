You are here: Home | Health | News | World News | Mpox jabs arrive in Nigeria
Nigeria has received 10,000 doses of a vaccine to combat mpox, making it the first African country to receive a batch amid the current outbreak of disease that used to be called monkeypox, the BBC has reported.
The country began the process to secure the vaccines well before it was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month.
Africa has been hit hardest by the recent rapid spread of mpox – and there has been calls for a speedier response by international agencies to such emergencies.
Nigeria – which has confirmed 40 mpox cases this year but says the true number could be more than 700 – received its vaccine doses as a donation from the US.
The West African nation has not recorded any deaths from the virus. It has also not recorded any cases of Clade 1b, a new variant in the east of the Democratic Republic Congo that has also spread to neighbouring countries.
DR Congo, located in central Africa, has recorded more than 18,000 suspected cases of mpox and 615 deaths this year.
There are still no mpox-specific vaccines but smallpox ones work against the disease – and are being manufactured by two pharmaceutical companies.
Published 55 mins ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 17 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 18 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.