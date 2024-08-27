Suspect in Yambio’s Sunday night shooting arrested

Western Equatoria State Government has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the tragic killing of one person and injuring of five others in Yambio town on Sunday night.

On Monday, the Mayor of Yambio Municipality reported that one civilian was killed and five others were injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on soldiers in Masiya Market, Yambio Town on Sunday.

The incident according to Mayor John Singira occurred at 10:00 pm, resulting in the injuries to 2 soldiers and 3 civilians.

In a statement to the media, the press secretary of Western Equatoria State’s deputy governor said the security forces identified and arrested a suspect.

Joseph Arkangelo Apai says investigations are ongoing to find those behind the insecurities at Suq-Sero and Masia market and Akorpagdi residential area.

” The security forces are currently conducting thorough investigations to identify and apprehend those responsible for this reckless act regarding the incident that occurred at Soq-Sero where one person was tragically killed,.

“One suspect has already been identified and arrested. The government is committed to ensuring that Justice is served and those found guilty face the full force of the law.

He called on the citizens of Yambio and the Western equatorial state to remain calm and vigilant as the government works to maintain peace and order in the state.

“I call upon all citizens of Yambio and Western equatorial state to remain calm and vigilant as the government in collaboration with the security agencies worked tirelessly to maintain peace and order in the state.”

Joseph Arkangelo Apai said deputy governor Elia Richard Box warned against individuals taking the law into their hands, and vowed not tolerate actions that threaten peace in the state.

“We will not tolerate actions that threaten the peace and stability of Western Equatoria especially those taking the Law into their own hands.”