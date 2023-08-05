5th August 2023
Mother dumps newborn baby in latrine, escapes Rumbek hospital

Mother dumps newborn baby in latrine, escapes Rumbek hospital

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 1 hour ago

Courtesy photo of Rumbek outpatient hosiptial

Police in Rumbek town of Lakes State are searching for a mother who dumped her newborn baby girl in a pit latrine at the state hospital last evening.

According to the State Police spokesperson, a woman reported to the health facility late last evening when the nurses attended to her before taking her details.

However, Major General Elijah Mabor Makuac said, after giving birth, the lactating mother escaped from the maternity ward while the nurses were attending to another critical case.

At around 6:00 AM Saturday, an in-patient who went to ease found and reported that he found a baby crying inside the pit latrine.

Upon checking, the medics found the baby belongs to the woman who escaped from the hospital and retrieved her alive.

“One of the patients went to the latrine for a short call and he noted the cry of the child inside the hole.

“So he reported the case to the staff of the hospital and one of the staff got in the latrine and recovered the child alive.”

Officer Mabor says police personnel have been sent to the residential areas to search for the mother.

“The report was given to us and we sent police personnel to go and collect the information so that it can help them in searching for the mother.

‘So now they are still looking after the mother and they didn’t report back yet.”

 

5th August 2023

