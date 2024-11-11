MoH, partners launch polio vaccination drive amid new outbreak

The Ministry of Health in partnership with World Health Organization and UNICEF partners, launched a nationwide campaign aimed at vaccinating 3.3 million children from five years and below using the novel Oral Polio Vaccine type 2.

The campaign is in response to the confirmation of 12 cases of circulating variant poliovirus across eight counties in Western Equatoria, Central Equatoria, Upper Nile, and Jonglei States.

In a press statement, WHO said immunization coverage in South Sudan has been impacted by population movements and displacement related to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, making it harder to reach the children who need vaccinations the most.

The circulating variant poliovirus cases can occur when the weakened live virus in the oral polio vaccine spreads among people who are not fully immunized, said the UN health agency.

It explains that this form of the virus can cause paralysis while, multiple doses of the vaccine will protect against both wild and the circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Viruses.

Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng said the resurgence of vaccine-derived poliomyelitis poses a huge setback to the milestone achievement in 2020 when South Sudan was declared wild polio-free.

“As a country, we are leaving no stone unturned in our resolution to stop the transmission of poliomyelitis,” she said.

“Today, we are mounting this campaign with the aim of ensuring that every child everywhere in South Sudan is not only reached with these vaccines but protected against the disease.”

On his part, Dr. Humphrey Karamagi, WHO Representative for South Sudan, commended the government and Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partnership for their “unwavering support and dedication” to protecting children from polio.

“This vaccination campaign is an important step in our mission to ensure polio, a disease that can be completely prevented, doesn’t threaten any child’s life. This effort shows our strong commitment to ensuring that no child is at risk of polio.”

“Every child has the right to grow up free from preventable diseases, and polio is one of the most dangerous yet entirely avoidable illnesses. UNICEF reiterates its commitment to support the Ministry of Health and partners in delivering vaccines to every part of South Sudan so that no child is left vulnerable to polio,” said Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan.

In December 2023, South Sudan confirmed an outbreak of circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus Type 2 (cVDPV2) and declared it a ‘Public Health Emergency’.

To combat the resurgence of poliomyelitis in the country, two nationwide polio vaccination rounds were successfully conducted in February and April 2024, vaccinating 3.3 million children aged 0 to 59 months during each of the two rounds.

To prevent this, all children must get the oral polio vaccine during the campaign, and during the non-campaign time, it is routinely given with other vaccines in the health facility.

