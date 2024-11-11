11th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Lokiliri chief raises alarm about influx of cattle grazing on farms

Lokiliri chief raises alarm about influx of cattle grazing on farms

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Some cattle grazing in agricultural land. (Photo: File/Courtesy).

A traditional leader in Lokiliri Payam in Juba County has expressed concerns about an influx of livestock that are reportedly grazing on farmlands in the harvest season.

Kastori Modi, the Chief of Ngerjebe in Lokiri Payam complains about loss of crops and risk of violence, a situation that bring back memories of the 2022 violent conflict where 10 farmers were killed by herders there.

Mr. Modi said the cattle have been coming from the side of Juba, adding that he had notified the local security authorities since September to ensure the issue is addressed before hand.

However, he said despite the early warning, the matter has not been resolved and appeals to the government to take immediate action before tensions escalate further.

“When I returned from the country, the same problem that happened in 2022 and caused the death of 10 people has begun to appear on the horizon now, as the herders have begun to return to the area,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“Currently, there are large numbers of cattle tied up at the first bridge in the Nesitu area. I appeal to the government to intervene, and these cows are coming from Juba via the new bridge, and currently, some of these cattle have reached the farms and some have been destroyed.”

In recent years, incidents of conflict have been reported between farmers and cattle keepers in Juba County and other parts of the Equatoria region.

In 2023, former Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony dispatched a team of state cabinet ministers and security personnel to cattle camps in Kajo Keji, Morobo, Yei, and Lainya counties to persuade pastoralists from Bor in Jonglei State to return home with their cattle.

In August 2024, the Commissioners of Juba and Terekeka in Central Equatoria state issued a joint departure order to regulate the movement of cattle keepers between the two counties.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline 1

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published November 8, 2024

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan 2

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published November 8, 2024

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal 3

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Published November 5, 2024

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school 4

After years of neglect, Garbu community raises fund to build brand new school

Published November 7, 2024

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area 5

22 killed in cattle raid on Juba-Bor road in Mogiri area

Published November 6, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MSF resumes humanitarian operation in Yei

Published 19 mins ago

Kiir urged to promptly appoint head of govt delegation to Tumaini Initiative

Published 1 hour ago

Governor Lobong confirms arrests in payam administrator’s killing

Published 2 hours ago

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille fired after 6 months in office

Published 3 hours ago

Govt delegation fails to show up at Tumaini Initiative resumption

Published 4 hours ago

Rights group welcomes release of activist Morris Mabior

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.