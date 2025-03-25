IGP suspends marriage-based nationality for foreigners amid legal concerns

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has suspended the issuance of South Sudanese nationality certificates to foreigners through marriage, in response to concerns from a legal expert. The expert has recommended that the process be overseen by the Minister of Justice, citing potential legal and procedural issues.

The move comes amidst growing concerns over the integrity of the verification processes and potential misuse of the system, particularly by foreign nationals seeking citizenship through marriage.

In a letter dated March 23, 2025, addressed to the Director General of Civil Registration, Nationality, and Passport, IGP Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter outlined the key issues behind the decision.

According to Gen. Manyuat, there have been instances where foreigners, particularly men marrying South Sudanese women, obtain South Sudanese nationality through marriage, only to divorce after acquiring citizenship.

This, he said, has raised serious concerns about the validity and fairness of the process.

“The primary concern is the abuse of the nationality process,” Gen. Manyuat stated. “Some individuals marry South Sudanese citizens with the sole intent of securing nationality and then divorce after obtaining it, which undermines the integrity of the system.”

As a result, the suspension of nationality acquisition through marriage will remain in effect until further notice, with authorities emphasizing that a procedural review is underway.

While the suspension is expected to primarily affect foreign spouses, especially those in the process of applying for citizenship, it remains unclear whether this is a temporary or permanent measure.

Gen. Manyuat clarified that the decision aligns with the National Police Service Act 2009 (Amendment 2022), which aims to ensure that the process of granting South Sudanese nationality is not exploited.

“This action is in accordance with the law, which has outlined procedures for acquiring nationality by marriage, including a continuous five-year residence requirement,” he explained.

However, the suspension has sparked concerns from legal experts, particularly regarding its impact on legitimate applications.

Former High Court Judge Gerry Raimondo Legge emphasized the legal implications of the order and called for a clear distinction between cases of abuse and genuine applications.

“I urge the government to ensure that the suspension does not unfairly affect those who have legally married South Sudanese citizens and meet all the necessary requirements for nationality,” said Legge.

“The laws of South Sudan clearly outline that a foreign national married to a South Sudanese citizen may acquire nationality through naturalization, provided that they meet all the requirements, including a continuous five-year residency.”

Legge also stressed the importance of maintaining legal clarity and accountability within the system, particularly in the Directorate of Nationality.

“If there are any malpractices within the Directorate, it is the responsibility of the Minister of the Interior to take corrective action,” he said. “The minister has the authority to direct an investigation if necessary.”

As the suspension continues, the government is expected to provide further clarification on how it will impact legitimate cases and whether procedural reforms will be implemented to address any existing loopholes.

For now, foreign spouses currently in the process of applying for South Sudanese nationality through marriage will be affected by the suspension, leaving many uncertain about their citizenship status in the coming months.

The issue highlights ongoing concerns about the integrity of South Sudan’s nationality process and the potential for abuse, with experts calling for a careful review to protect both the legal rights of foreign nationals and the integrity of the country’s citizenship laws.

