Melut security recovers stolen company property in Paloch Payam

A joint security force in Melut County, Upper Nile State, has recovered stolen property belonging to a local company in Paloch Payam, with several suspects arrested.

The recovered items include copper, iron sheets, metal materials, black rolling mats, and several barrels of white diesel, among other valuable equipment.

Commissioner Manyol Ahoch Aguer Malek praised the security forces for their swift and effective response.

He urged continued vigilance in protecting both public and private property across the county.

Yohanna Monybai, director of Paloch Payam, also commended the security personnel for what he described as a job well done, urging the importance of community cooperation in maintaining law and order.

