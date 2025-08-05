CES cabinet approves SSP 72.3 billion draft budget for FY 2025/2026

The Council of Ministers of Central Equatoria State has approved a draft budget of SSP 72.3 billion for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

The decision was made during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held on Monday at the State Secretariat, chaired by Rabi Mujung, Governor of Central Equatoria State.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, Acting Minister of Information and Communication, said the budget was endorsed following the presentation of a memo by Hon. Salah Rajab Bunduki, State Minister of Finance, Planning, and Investment.

“The Cabinet has deliberated on and passed the draft budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, estimated at SSP 72.3 billion. The approval also covers the draft tax rate schedules and the Appropriation Bill for the same period, with several amendments,” Aligo stated.

The draft budget will now be forwarded to the State Legislative Assembly for ratification.

In addition to budget discussions, the Council also received a security briefing from the State Minister of Local Government and the Law Enforcement Agency.

The briefing addressed the recent attack by a holdout group on an SSPDF base in Bazi, Morobo County, on Sunday.

The Minister raised concerns about the increasing security threats posed by such groups, particularly in the border areas of the state.

