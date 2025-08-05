Chief justice deploys 34 judges to strengthen judiciary

The Chief Justice Dr. Benjamin Baak Deng, has issued administrative orders deploying 34 judges across the country to strengthen the judiciary.

In an order dated 28th July 2025, Dr. Baak promoted and assigned 18 High Court Judges to serve as Justices of the Court of Appeal across the three judicial circuits.

The deployment comes in response to appeals from lawyers and civil society activists over the growing backlog of cases in appellate courts.

According to the order seen by Eye Radio, seven justices have been assigned to Greater Equatoria, six to Greater Bahr el Ghazal, and five to Greater Upper Nile.

For the Court of Appeal in Juba (Greater Equatoria Circuit), Malou Yel Akok was appointed as President. The other judges appointed are Sumeya Saleh Abdalla, Noah Gabriel Kau, Acham Tong Onwar, Abraham Majur Lat, and Dr. Charles Oyo Nyawello.

In Wau (Greater Bahr el Ghazal Circuit), Andrew Joshua Lado has been named President. His other justices appointed are Duoth Kulang Bichiok, Obac Denyong Anyong, Nicola Nyuol Makuac, Mathiang Kuac Mathiang, and Bol Ayuel Akuei.

For Malakal (Greater Upper Nile Circuit), Garang Ajak Deng was appointed President, supported by Kuol Monyioc Deng, Dr. Kimo Othwan Dak, Alexander Sabur Sobek, and Michael Atem Chol.

According to the order, all appointed justices are expected to report to their respective courts within two weeks from 31st July.

The ordered added that any complaints regarding the deployment will only be considered six months from the date of issue.

In a separate order, the Chief Justice also promoted and deployed 16 judges from County Courts to various High Courts in Equatoria, Bahr el Ghazal, and Upper Nile.

The new High Court judges for Equatoria region include Dr. Lado Arinmo Sekwat, Lawrence Benssino Jaja, Peter Mazen Chol, Ogweli Wuot Okumu, and Bullen Lako.

In Bahr el Ghazal region, the appointed judges are Gordon El Adam, Digo Stephen Abraham, Dudu Jackson Jejen, Jashua Lado Santo, Angelo Daniel Gwang, and Mangisto Amos Wajia.

While for Upper Nile region, the appointments include Peter Nyok Doup, Yai Anyuan Akot, Mujahid Abdalla Adam, Malick Chol Malek, and Francis Amum Awien.

The deployments are part of ongoing judicial reforms aimed at improving access to justice and addressing delays in court processes across South Sudan.

