Duk County raid death toll rises to 13

The death toll of people killed following Wednesday’s attack in Duk County of Jonglei State has risen to 13, the commissioner has said.

John Chatem says among those killed were two children.

The fierce fighting left at least 5 wounded as the locals tried to recover looted cattle.

Chatem says the attackers are believed to be from the neighboring Pibor Area.

“During yesterday’s [Wednesday] attack, 13 people were killed and five others were injured, but the number is uncertain, while the locals are still chasing the attackers and have not returned yet,” Chatem told Eye Radio.

“Among the 13 dead, there is a one-year-old child and another 8-year-old child, others are two elderly people, and the other dead are nine young men, all the injured are all young.”

