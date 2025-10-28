28th October 2025

Mayor calls on public to keep Juba clean, says city reflects South Sudan’s image

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Aerial view of Gudele suburb in Juba City - Photo credit: Koang Pal Chang/Eye Radio, November 6, 2023

The Mayor of Juba City Council has appealed to the public to join hands in keeping the city clean, saying Juba represents the face of South Sudan.

Christopher Sarafino Wani said before the country can achieve meaningful development, there must first be a healthy society that values cleanliness and good hygiene.

Describing Juba as the image of the nation, Mayor Sarafino urged residents to support the City Council in carrying out its mandate to maintain order and cleanliness.

He stressed that keeping the city clean is a shared responsibility between the citizens, residents, and government.

“We’re going to engage with you. We’re going to come down to you because the issue of the cleanness is touching everything we do in our lives. Before we talk about development, we must make sure that we’re healthy. And for us to be healthy, we need good hygiene. And for us to have good hygiene, we have to start from our homes, our hearts, and our city that we have to be clean. This is my special appeal to you,” appealed Mayor Sarafino addressing a mass at Dr. Joseph Parish in Juba on Sunday October 26.

“Please stand with us. If you stand with us, please, I know we can be able to change the face of this country, which is the city, and we can change the whole country. Because if outside is clean, definitely our hearts are clean and we’re going to live in peace and harmony and in good health,” he added.

