UPDATE: Kenya Police confirm 11 dead in Kwale plane crash, including 10 tourists

KWALE, Kenya (Eye Radio) – Kenya police confirmed Tuesday that ten tourists were among the eleven people killed when a light aircraft went down in the Tsimba area of Kwale County. The crash occurred early Tuesday morning, roughly 310 miles south of Nairobi.

Kwale County Police Commander Abdillahi Alio confirmed the fatalities, saying all those on board died on impact.

Mombasa Air Safari said preliminary records showed the flight was carrying 10 tourists — eight from Hungary and two from Germany — and one Kenyan crew member. Officials are still cross-checking the manifest as part of ongoing identification procedures.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident. The aircraft was identified with registration number 5Y-CCA.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 am (0530Z), according to the authority’s statement.

In a press release titled “Aircraft Accident,” dated October 28, 2025, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed that “an aircraft with registration number 5Y-CCA, en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z.

The aircraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact.”