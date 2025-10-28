28th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Aviation | News   |   UPDATE: Kenya Police confirm 11 dead in Kwale plane crash, including 10 tourists

UPDATE: Kenya Police confirm 11 dead in Kwale plane crash, including 10 tourists

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

A light aircraft

KWALE, Kenya (Eye Radio) – Kenya police confirmed Tuesday that ten tourists were among the eleven people killed when a light aircraft went down in the Tsimba area of Kwale County. The crash occurred early Tuesday morning, roughly 310 miles south of Nairobi.

Kwale County Police Commander Abdillahi Alio confirmed the fatalities, saying all those on board died on impact.

Mombasa Air Safari said preliminary records showed the flight was carrying 10 tourists — eight from Hungary and two from Germany — and one Kenyan crew member. Officials are still cross-checking the manifest as part of ongoing identification procedures.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the accident. The aircraft was identified with registration number 5Y-CCA.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 am (0530Z), according to the authority’s statement.

In a press release titled “Aircraft Accident,” dated October 28, 2025, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed that “an aircraft with registration number 5Y-CCA, en route from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z.

The aircraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact.”

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor 1

South Sudan joins Djibouti, Uganda, and Ethiopia to create regional transport corridor

Published October 26, 2025

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections 2

Election chief proposes use of 2008 census, 2010 constituencies in 2026 elections

Published October 27, 2025

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46 3

UPDATE: Kampala-Gulu highway crash death toll now 46

Published October 22, 2025

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target 4

Finance Ministry announces October salaries paid on target

Published October 24, 2025

SPLM dismisses Nhial Deng’s claims of ‘broken’ party hierarchy 5

SPLM dismisses Nhial Deng’s claims of ‘broken’ party hierarchy

Published October 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Technical students restore water access in River Jur County: Practical education saves the day

Published 5 minutes ago

WPDI, partners launch month-long training to boost women entrepreneurship in Central Equatoria

Published 2 hours ago

Floods destroy farmland and displace residents in Baliet County

Published 2 hours ago

Authorities confiscate over 200 firearms in Juba arms search

Published 3 hours ago

SSPDF Chief orders armed forces to treat Red Belt vigilantes as ‘enemies’

Published 3 hours ago

Second phase of vital Juba–Nimule Road rehabilitation kicks off – Govt. announces

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.