35 dead in Ikotos County amid cholera outbreak

Authorities in Ikotos County of Eastern Equatoria State say a cholera outbreak has claimed at least 35 lives since September; including 12 deaths reported in the past two weeks.

According to the County Commissioner, Timon Loboi Lolori, who cited a report from the Primary health care units, the number of infections continues to rise as local authorities struggle to contain the spread.

He confirmed that 35 people have died of cholera since the outbreak began in September.

Lolori 12 people have died in the past two weeks alone, bringing the total number of reported cases to 86.

Commissioner Lolori said the cases are being reported from Lobira, Zagare, Isoke, Ramola, and Lorima.

He says the State Ministry of Health dispatched some medical supplies — including rehydration fluids — but they were not enough to cover all the affected areas.

Local authorities are urging residents to observe strict hygiene practices, including frequent handwashing and the safe handling of food and water, as efforts continue to prevent further spread of the disease.

