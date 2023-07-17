Mayen Majongdit reaffirms intention to run for J1

Peter Mayen Majongdit, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, has reiterated his candidacy for president in the upcoming 2024 general elections, three months after he announced his intention to challenge President Kiir.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr. Majongdit said he is still a presidential candidate while claiming he was betrayed by the SPLM party.

“I was asked by a young footballer today. ‘Are you still a Presidential candidate? Why did SPLM betray you? Is that why you are in a presidential race in 2024?” said Mayen in the post where he appeared shaking hands with a young man wearing an Argentina football jersey.

“I responded, ‘Yes I am still in the Presidential race in 2024, and second, yes, I supported both SPLM ( IG, IO ) but I knew one day they will turn their back on me because SPLM has never been honest even among themselves.”

“That is why we need reforms and democratic transformation for your future. I assured him that I will run for the presidency in 2024. … Stay blessed… God Bless South Sudan.”

On April 9, 2023, Mayen, who was fired by President Salva Kiir in November 2022, announced his decision to challenge the incumbent in the country’s first elections next year.

The leader of the People’s Liberal Party and head of the opposition coalition Other Political Parties has also created a Facebook page named Peter Mayen Wen-Majongdit for Presidency 2024.

In February this year, Mayen rejected the appointment of Albino Atak as his replacement.

He told the media sources that his party rejects the appointment of Atak as the portfolio belongs to the Umbrella coalition.

It is not clear if Mayen has been endorsed by his party as the flag-bearer.

