‘Lift suspension on Radio Jonglei staff or we sue you’, UJOSS warns Tijwog

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan has threatened to take legal actions against Radio Jonglei CEO if he fails to withdraw the suspension of staff within seven days from Tuesday.



UJOSS said the suspension decision was not in conformity with the South Sudan Labor Act in 2017, as amended in section 75.

According to UJOSS, the South Sudan Labor Act, 2017 stipulates that no employer shall terminate an employment contract unless for reasons relating to repeated failure by an employee to perform work as required by the employment contract.

Secondly, unless the employer has notified an employee of the possibility of termination for such a reason.

Thirdly, unless the employee is provided with a reasonable opportunity to make defense relating to the reasons for failure to meet the standards and is given due consideration to defend him or herself.

