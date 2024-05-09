“Let Clement Boro Bridge be a source of unity “, Bahr el Ghazal citizens told

The Minister of Roads and Bridges has called on the citizens of greater Bahr el Ghazal to use the Clement Boro Bridge as a uniting factor after the Chinese government handed it over to the unity government.

In 2020, the government of China offered to build a bridge over the Jur River in Wau.

One year after the construction, the national Council of Ministers resolved to name it as Clement Mboro Bridge in remembrance of the late veteran politician who hailed from Western Bahr el Ghazal.

The naming angered natives of Jur River County.

Yesterday, the Chinese government handed the bridged to the government of South Sudan in Juba on Monday.

The Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan MA Qiang said the clement Mboro bridge is one of the fruits, nourishing bilateral relations between his government and the people of South Sudan.

Amb.Qiang made the remarks after the handover ceremony yesterday

“2023 marks the tenth anniversary of the initiative which was proposed in 2013.The clement Mboro bridge is one of the fruits nourished by the initiative between China and South Sudan,” he said.



Meanwhile, the National Minister of Roads and Bridges Simon Mijok Mijak said the bridge should be symbol of unity among the people.

“The name did not come just simply… It should not be a dividing factor, the name should be a unifying factor and Veteran Clement Mboro was a uniting factor of South Sudanese.”

For her part, the governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal Sarah Cleto says the bridge is not only important to Bahr el Ghazal region but to the whole country.

” Bridges are among the most powerful and important symbols in human society, symbols of connection, cooperation and harmony. When peace and healing comes then it is the construction and rehabilitation of bridges that marks our progress.

“Clement Mboro is very important for our communities in greater Bahr al Gazal region, Western Equatoria state and the whole of South Sudan,” she said.

The official launch of the bride has been halted due to disputes over its naming.

