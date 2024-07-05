“No lean Government,” Makuei affirms regarding Tumaini outcome

The government spokesperson says there will be no downsizing of the government, the parliament, presidency, and executive will remain unchanged.

Michael Makuei made this announcement during a press conference regarding the Tumaini initiative talks on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The government spokesperson clarified that there are no plans to restructure key government institutions such as the cabinet, parliament, and the presidency.

“We have come today to confirm that all that was appearing in the social media and that was believed by the people of South Sudan was the position of the opposition by then and this is normal,” said Makuei.

“All these were negotiating positions, negotiation positions are not final, but we have almost finalized them now and they are out of the question,” he said.

“There is no line government that will be set up, the Parliament will remain in place, the executive will remain as it is and the presidency will be as it is.

“So, that is for your information all that was being said, was the negotiating position of the executive and they are at present nowhere.”

Makuei added that the discussion on the power-sharing agreement will occur toward the conclusion of the Tumaini peace talks.

Makuei also announced that the government has agreed to include the groups participating in the Tumaini Initiative in the security and governance arrangements of the 2018 peace accord.



