LeBron James rescues USA from South Sudan onslaught

South Sudan came close to defeating the world basketball number one USA in a friendly match in London before LeBron James stepped up in the last seconds to guide his countrymen to a narrow 101-100 win on Saturday.

The Bright Stars had a comfortable 16-point lead towards the end of the second quarter, and were confidently eyeing to maintain their dominance in the last two quarters of the game.

But legendary LeBron James spoiled the party in the last minute – leading USA with 23 points by finishing off multiple plays with statement dunks.

Walking down the tunnel, the Los Angeles Lakers great admitted how tough his opponents are as he tells a reporter: “To be honest, I like those ones better than the blowouts. At least we get tested. I like getting tested baby.”

Marial Shayok was the top scorer of the tournament with 25 points, extending his magnificent form after his 27-point effort against Great Britain.

The Bright Stars surged to the top of African basketball and fielded an extraordinary show of class in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, making them the continent’s only competitors in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

But the USA encounter was a match that South Sudanese citizens had waited for all along – and a win would have set a wild euphoria in the war-torn country rewriting its global legacy through basketball.

Royal Ivey’s men already sunk Great Britain and Portugal in their last two preparatory matches, while groupmates USA have had a perfect run, having beaten Canada, Australia and South Sudan.

South Sudan are headed for a ferocious rematch with World Cup opponents Puerto Rico and Serbia as well as the USA from July 28 to August 3.

Currently, FIBA World Ranking places South Sudan in second best position in Africa after Côte d’Ivoire, and 31 globally, while USA ranks number one.

