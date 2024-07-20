MSF urges support to mitigate South Sudan’s climate crisis

The medical aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on leaders humanitarian organizations to provide immediate action to protect South Sudan from the “devastating” impact of extreme floods and climate change.

MSF’s head of mission in South Sudan, Ibrahim Muhammad, said the authorities and humanitarian actors must ensure the development of flood-resistant health, education and clean water systems in the country.

In a recorded statement extended to Eye Radio, Mr. Muhammad said South Sudan needs support to cope with extreme flooding and further consequences of climate change.

“The predicted increase in rainfall in 2024 is very concerning given the number of people at risk in flood-prone areas. It is very clear South Sudan need support to cope with… the consequences of climate change,” he said.

MSF warned that the flooding already submerging settlements in parts of South Sudan threatens to worsen food insecurity, access to safe clean water, and sanitation and hygiene facilities for the already vulnerable population.

“Threats to water, sanitation and hygiene, and the risk of water and vector borne disease transmission, particularly in internally displaced people’s camps or transit centers where people are living in overcrowded conditions with limited access to livelihoods.”

“We call on the leaders and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to protect the people from the devastated effect of floods by developing flood resistance water, health and education system in South Sudan.”

Muhammad said he hopes that the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development talks in New York will help make this a reality for South Sudan, or the cost on human lives will continue to rise.

The charity has been pivotal in providing care to populations in need of healthcare and victims of disasters and armed conflicts in South Sudan – clocking 40 years of medical and humanitarian assistance in the country in 2023.

In South Sudan, MSF delivers one of its largest assistance programs worldwide and it currently offers medical services through 13 regular projects in eight of the 10 states and two administrative areas.

The medical charity also prides itself on specialized healthcare and response to emergencies and outbreaks affecting isolated communities, and internally displaced people.

On Friday, July 12, the South Sudan cabinet approved 78 millions US dollars as the government’s contribution to the flood preparedness and mitigation response.

IGAD climate center has predicted that the current rainy season in the Great Lakes region will trigger high volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya and DRC – all of which flow into Lake Victoria and end up in South Sudan.

IMPACT Initiatives, an independent data provider, recently warned that more than 3 million people will be impacted by the major flood event in South Sudan in the second half of 2024, many of whom will need humanitarian assistance.