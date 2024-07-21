21st July 2024
Museveni says Uganda youth 'playing with fire' over planned corruption protest

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

President Yoweri Museveni - (Photo: Reuters).

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has warned a group of citizens to call off a planned demonstration against corruption in the country, saying they are “playing with fire” and should focus on productive activities.

A section of Ugandan youth are planning a march to parliament on Tuesday, July 23, to convey their frustration and helplessness as a result of rampant corruption involving lawmakers, according to Daily Monitor newspaper.

But Mr. Museveni, who addressed the nation on Saturday evening, accused some individuals behind the organized protest and opposition parties of collaborating with foreigners to incite chaos in Uganda through riots.

“Some elements, some from oppositions are always working with foreigners to ferment chaos in Uganda,” he said, warning that further measures could be taken if the demonstration goes ahead

“When you hear people talking of demonstrations, when you do it in a place like Kampala where people are selling on the roadside, are you going to step in their products? You are playing. Don’t have such ideas in your head.”

“We are busy creating wealth; you are getting cheap food, people in other parts of the world are starving, and you are here wanting to disturb us. You are playing with fire,” he added.

The Uganda leader made the warning even after he led a similar anti-corruption walk in Kampala in 2019 under the theme “A corruption-free Uganda starts with me.”

Uganda Police told French news agency AFP protests can only be allowed if they are not causing public disorder and disrupting lives. But the protest organizers said they would go ahead with the demonstration.

The ant-corruption demonstration is announced as neighboring Kenya is rocked by nationwide protest over a finance bill, resulting in President Ruto yielding to protestors by scrapping the bill and sacking almost his entire cabinet.

 

