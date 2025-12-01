Lawmaker Scopas Lokabang dies after prolonged illness

A member of South Sudan’s National Legislative Assembly and prominent clergy member, Scopas Taban Lokabang passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Juba.

Oliver Mori Benjamin, Chairperson of the Information Committee and spokesperson of the National Legislative Assembly confirmed the death to Eye Radio Monday .

He said Lokabang had been battling a prolonged illness and had been admitted in critical condition.

“He had been sick for a long time, and then his last stage was when he was admitted in that Gudele hospital, and his situation was deteriorating. His situation was even raised up during one of the sittings. Now, it’s out of lack of resources, yes, Mori said.

“I’m aware that he seemed to have been improving. He was brought up from the intensive care unit. After a day, he was taken back to the intensive care unit. Yes, yesterday, that’s when.”

Mori added that the official cause of death has not yet been released by the hospital.

Lokabang, widely regarded as a social and influential figure in Parliament, served as Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. He was known for leading prayers during parliamentary sessions and was an active participant in the parliamentary prayer breakfast.

“Lokabang is a jolly member of Parliament, liked by everybody. He was very, very social. He led prayers here in Parliament and was an active member of the prayer breakfast. He was very influential in his role as Deputy Chair for the Foreign Affairs Committee. Even you journalists, you saw how jolly he was and how effectively he contributed in the debates of the House,” Mori added.

Hon. Mori also appealed for urgent support for MPs’ healthcare needs, highlighting that many lawmakers are losing their lives each month due to lack of resources.

