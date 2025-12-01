Two civilians injured after allegedly intoxicated soldier opens fire in Malakal

The Minister of Information in Upper Nile State says a soldier allegedly intoxicated with tramadol shot and injured two civilians on Friday.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Minister Peter Ngwojo said the suspect is a soldier belonging to Division Two of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Ngwojo said the soldier, who is reportedly known for abusing tramadol, had a disagreement with some individuals in the market before he opened fire and shot two civilians.

He said the soldier has been arrested and will face both military and civilian law, although he did not say when the legal process will begin.

“About the incident on Friday in Malakal, it involved a soldier from Division 2 here. He was under the influence of tramadol, a drug he often uses. He went to the market and had a disagreement with two people. He then took out his gun and shot at them, injuring both.

“Thankfully, nobody died. They are now receiving treatment at Malakal Teaching Hospital. There have been two incidents in Malakal involving random shootings by soldiers under the influence,” he explained.

Minister Ngwojo said the state government has resolved to prohibit the carrying of guns in the market to reduce violence.

He also urged the public not to spread misinformation or cause panic, saying the shooting was an isolated incident.

“You know, we as government, we sat down and we put the measures for this incident not to happen again because carrying a gun randomly in the town will be prohibited. You know, this one is causing insecurity now and people outside Malakal are also spreading misinformation about the general situation. But we promise that this issue will not happen again,” he added.

