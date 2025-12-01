1st December 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News | Upper Nile State   |   Two civilians injured after allegedly intoxicated soldier opens fire in Malakal

Two civilians injured after allegedly intoxicated soldier opens fire in Malakal

Author: Iren Jackson | Published: 6 hours ago

Downtown Malakal. |Photo by Michael Daniel.

The Minister of Information in Upper Nile State says a soldier allegedly intoxicated with tramadol shot and injured two civilians on Friday.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Minister Peter Ngwojo said the suspect is a soldier belonging to Division Two of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Ngwojo said the soldier, who is reportedly known for abusing tramadol, had a disagreement with some individuals in the market before he opened fire and shot two civilians.

He said the soldier has been arrested and will face both military and civilian law, although he did not say when the legal process will begin.

“About the incident on Friday in Malakal, it involved a soldier from Division 2 here. He was under the influence of tramadol, a drug he often uses. He went to the market and had a disagreement with two people. He then took out his gun and shot at them, injuring both.

“Thankfully, nobody died. They are now receiving treatment at Malakal Teaching Hospital. There have been two incidents in Malakal involving random shootings by soldiers under the influence,” he explained.

Minister Ngwojo said the state government has resolved to prohibit the carrying of guns in the market to reduce violence.

He also urged the public not to spread misinformation or cause panic, saying the shooting was an isolated incident.

“You know, we as government, we sat down and we put the measures for this incident not to happen again because carrying a gun randomly in the town will be prohibited. You know, this one is causing insecurity now and people outside Malakal are also spreading misinformation about the general situation. But we promise that this issue will not happen again,” he added.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead 1

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead

Published November 25, 2025

ARC commits to pay millions in delayed staff salaries 2

ARC commits to pay millions in delayed staff salaries

Published November 25, 2025

Nasir Trail: Prosecution details $58.7M loss; accuses Machar of command failure 3

Nasir Trail: Prosecution details $58.7M loss; accuses Machar of command failure

Published November 26, 2025

South Sudan, Saudi Arabia in talks for industrial‑park MoU 4

South Sudan, Saudi Arabia in talks for industrial‑park MoU

Published November 26, 2025

Clearing agents suspend operations, stalling South Sudan cargo 5

Clearing agents suspend operations, stalling South Sudan cargo

Published November 29, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nasir Case: Witness testifies on force movements and defendants’ role in flag burning

Published 38 minutes ago

“Believe in yourselves” – Vice President Josephine cheers S.4 candidates as exams kick off

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker Scopas Lokabang dies after prolonged illness

Published 4 hours ago

Two civilians injured after allegedly intoxicated soldier opens fire in Malakal

Published 6 hours ago

Six people, including three students, killed in separate attacks in Warrap State

Published 7 hours ago

South Korea: over 120,000 home cameras hacked for ‘sexploitation’ footage

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.