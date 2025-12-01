“Believe in yourselves” – Vice President Josephine cheers S.4 candidates as exams kick off

Vice President Josephine Lagu Yanga has encouraged Senior Four candidates sitting for the Certificate of Secondary Education examinations to approach the tests with confidence, discipline, and integrity as the national exams officially began this morning.

According to the ministry’s briefing, a total of 44,364 candidates have registered for the exams. These include 25,863 boys and 18,501 girls.

The figures also show that 667 candidates are refugees, among them 428 boys and 239 girls.

Alongside the general candidates, the ministry recorded 120 technical candidates—92 boys and 28 girls—and 30 commercial candidates, comprising 23 boys and 7 girls.

All students are drawn from 510 schools across the country.

Addressing candidates at Juba Day Secondary School, Vice President Lagu, who also serves as Chairperson of the Service Cluster, praised the students for their hard work and urged them to trust their preparation.

“You have worked hard and shown your determination to reach this point. I urge you to approach these examinations with confidence, discipline and integrity. Believe in yourselves because your hard work will speak for you.

“I also call on candidates, parents, teachers and all stakeholders to refrain from any form of malpractice and protect the credibility of our education system,” Vice President Lagu said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of General Education and Instruction Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok urged the candidates to work hard to qualify for university admission. He also warned against examination malpractice.

“I congratulate the students, their parents and teachers, and wish them the best of luck. But I want to repeat that we do not tolerate any form of examination malpractice. Anyone involved will be severely punished. I advise all candidates, teachers and school authorities to completely refrain from any form of malpractice,” Kuyok said.

Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony, education officials, teachers, and parents also attended the launch of the national examinations at Juba Day Secondary School.

