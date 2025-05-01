Labour Day: Activist demands govt action on workers’ rights and salaries

A civil society activist has called on the government to respect and promote the labour rights of South Sudanese workers, highlighting the importance of fair wages and regular salary payments in supporting national development.

Speaking to Eye Radio on International Labour Day, May 1, Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO), emphasized that labour is central to societal progress and human growth.

“Labour plays a crucial role in all sectors of societal development and human growth,” Yakani said. “That’s why I appeal to the leadership of our country to respect, promote, and enhance the rights of South Sudanese workers across all sectors.”

Yakani stressed the need for the government to ensure the timely and adequate payment of salaries, noting that fair wages are essential for workers to live with dignity and access basic services.

“One of the key responsibilities of the government is to honour labour rights by ensuring the regular payment of salaries,” he added. “Salaries must be at a level that allows workers to afford essential social services in their daily lives.”

The activist’s remarks come as South Sudan marked Labour Day with calls from various stakeholders for reforms, wage protections, and greater investment in the country’s workforce.

