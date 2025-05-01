Labour Day 2025: Hoth announces key reforms to protect workers

Labour Minister James Hoth Mai has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving workers’ rights and conditions, including the introduction of a national minimum wage, as South Sudan marked the 2025 International Labour Day.



Speaking exclusively to Eye Radio on Thursday, May 1, Minister Mai outlined several initiatives currently underway to address long-standing labour challenges across the country.

He revealed that the ministry is working to establish a national minimum wage and develop labour migration policies in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

These efforts, he said, are aimed at protecting South Sudanese workers, particularly those vulnerable to exploitation in the private sector.

“We have developed policies on occupational and civil health. That’s already in place,” Minister Mai stated. “We also have the Social Insurance Fund Act. Now we’re working on a minimum wage to protect our people. Many are really suffering, especially in hotels [hospitality industry] and other private sectors.”

He added that the government is preparing to conduct a comprehensive labour force survey to better understand the composition and needs of South Sudan’s workforce.

“We are working on labour migration policies together with the Ministry of Interior. We plan to carry out a general workforce survey—looking at the eligible working-age population and those already in the labour market, whether in government or private sectors,” he said.

Minister Mai acknowledged the harsh working environment faced by many South Sudanese but reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive labour system.

Although South Sudan did not hold a formal Labour Day celebration in 2025, the International Labour Organization’s global theme this year is “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work.”

The Minister’s remarks come as many workers across the country continue to face economic hardship, informal employment, and limited job protections.

