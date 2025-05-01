Juba Airport officers receive training on global security standards

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has successfully trained security personnel at Juba International Airport, enhancing their skills to meet international aviation security standards.



According to the SSBC report, the five-day training program focused on aligning South Sudan’s civil aviation security practices with the International Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), aiming to improve the handling of passengers, crew, and cargo while ensuring full compliance with global aviation safety and security regulations.

At the workshop’s opening, John Woja, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority, stressed the significance of the training in enhancing the security protocols at Juba International Airport.

“There are international laws that are linked to South Sudan’s laws, which call for safety, security, and facilitation,” Woja stated.

“Today, this workshop is very important for you and us as a country, so that we can improve security at Juba International Airport. How we handle passengers, crew, and cargo is critical, and we must go through all the modules of training.”

“This way, you will be equipped with the skills needed to fulfil your duties, guided by rules and regulations that meet national standards,” Woja said.

Philip Kuch, Director for Aviation Security, also addressed the participants, urging them to uphold the highest standards of vigilance, professionalism, and integrity throughout and beyond the training.

“Aviation security is a responsibility entrusted to us, and it demands vigilance, integrity, and professionalism whenever you are posted to any position within the airport,” Kuch stated.

“This training is designed to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to perform your duties with excellence. You are tasked to be professionals—skilled individuals who can identify issues that others may not,” Kuch added.

The training program marks a key step in improving the capacity of South Sudan’s aviation security workforce, ensuring that the airport operates in full alignment with international standards and enhances overall safety for all travelers.