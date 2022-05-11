11th May 2022
Kuel Aguer risks amputation if denied treatment, says daughter

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 10 hours ago

Kuel Aguer Kuel | Credit | Courtesy

The daughter of the detained former Governor of Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State has said her father risks being amputated if the government continues denying him medical treatments.

The politician’s daughter, Adhel Kuel Aguer reiterated her appeal to the government to release her father due to his deteriorating health condition.

She claimed her father’s doctor said that he needs a medical operation on his leg and back.

“The doctor says he had a dislocation in his right leg and the only solution is that an operation is done but because he is a prisoner it is not easy for this operation to be done, and it can lead to the amputation of his leg,” Adhel told Eye Radio on Wednesday in Juba.

The former governor’s daughter, Adhel is now appealing to the government to put her father under house arrest.

She says this will allow her father to undergo medical operations on his knee and back.

“We are asking the government to look at the health of my father and if they can put him under house arrest because of the health situation in his leg and back and is always deteriorating inside the detention,”Adhel said.

Adhel also appealed to the presidency to give the family permission for the operation because of his health situation.

According to the code of criminal procedure 2008, a person arrested by the police as part of an investigation may be held in detention, for a period not exceeding twenty-four hours of investigation.

