Kiir returns Igga, Adil and axes four ministers in another dramatic shake-up

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday reappointed Dr. James Wani Igga as Vice President and dismissed four senior ministers, including Michael Makuei Lueth, Joseph Geng Akech, Josephine Napuon, and Simon Mijok Mijak, in a series of decrees announced on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Monday evening.

Kiir reinstated Wani Igga to the vice presidency in charge of the Economic Cluster and naming him First Deputy Chairman of the SPLM.

Following the dismissals, Kiir appointed Ateny Wek Ateny as Minister of Information, Mabior Garang de Mabior as Minister of Environment and Forestry, and Peter Lam Both as Minister of Roads and Bridges.

Lam’s replaced Simon Mijok Mijak.

In the diplomatic service, Regina Akur Nyok was named South Sudan’s Deputy Ambassador to China and Monica Achol Abel Kuek was reinstated as a Grade 1 Ambassador and Presidential Envoy to the Middle East.

While in the security sector, Kiir relieved Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter from his role as Inspector General of Police and appointed Gen. Sayid Chawul Long to lead the South Sudan National Police Service.

At the state level, Emmanuel Rabi stepped down as Governor of Central Equatoria State, prompting the President to reinstate Emmanuel Adil Anthony to the position.