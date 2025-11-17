MTC graduates told to use skills to end ‘new country’ status

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A member of the National Parliament has urged new graduates of the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre (JMSTC) to move the country beyond its status as a “new country.”

Hon. Malual Deng, speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, November 15, challenged the graduates to leverage their skills and transform South Sudan into a nation defined by expertise and self-reliance.

Hon. Deng argued that South Sudan’s “new” status is temporary only if its citizens commit to education and professional development, asserting that true knowledge erases the perception of infancy.

“You become new when you don’t know anything. When you know something, you become more,” Hon. Deng stated. “If you graduate as the first graduate here today, and next year you graduate another batch, and this institution will spread to the ten states and three administrative areas, I think our country will not be new again.”

He reassured the graduates that their commitment was not in vain, contrasting their deep vocational skills with more superficial knowledge.

“My sisters and my brothers who commit themselves to wasting their time coming here from very far places… You did not waste your time.”

The ceremony on Saturday saw the MTC graduate 120 young people who completed three months of vocational training.

The vacational skills training program was conducted at the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre by a Kenyan training institution, the Bilhanya Training and Resources Centre (BTRC), highlighting the regional cooperation key to skill development in South Sudan.

