17th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   MTC graduates told to use skills to end ‘new country’ status

MTC graduates told to use skills to end ‘new country’ status

Author: Staff reporter | Published: 8 hours ago

Dignitaries and training partners attend the graduation ceremony at the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre (JMSTC). Pictured are Hon. Malual Deng (Member of Parliament, Guest of Honour), Mr. Giovanni Malerba (Vice President, Pyramid Continental Hotel), and Dr. Mary Bilhanga Joseph (Director, BTRC, the institution overseeing the vocational training). (Credit: Koang Pal/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A member of the National Parliament has urged new graduates of the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre (JMSTC) to move the country beyond its status as a “new country.”

Hon. Malual Deng, speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, November 15, challenged the graduates to leverage their skills and transform South Sudan into a nation defined by expertise and self-reliance.

Hon. Deng argued that South Sudan’s “new” status is temporary only if its citizens commit to education and professional development, asserting that true knowledge erases the perception of infancy.

“You become new when you don’t know anything. When you know something, you become more,” Hon. Deng stated. “If you graduate as the first graduate here today, and next year you graduate another batch, and this institution will spread to the ten states and three administrative areas, I think our country will not be new again.”

He reassured the graduates that their commitment was not in vain, contrasting their deep vocational skills with more superficial knowledge.

“My sisters and my brothers who commit themselves to wasting their time coming here from very far places… You did not waste your time.”

The ceremony on Saturday saw the MTC graduate 120 young people who completed three months of vocational training.

The vacational skills training program was conducted at the Juba Multi-Service Training Centre by a Kenyan training institution, the Bilhanya Training and Resources Centre (BTRC), highlighting the regional cooperation key to skill development in South Sudan.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 5

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir returns Igga, Adil and axes four ministers in another dramatic shake-up

Published 4 hours ago

MTC graduates told to use skills to end ‘new country’ status

Published 8 hours ago

Bangladesh ex-PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death over 2024 protest crackdown

Published 9 hours ago

Kenyan government websites hacked, including Presidency

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir presides over new BoSS governor, urges swift action on liquidity crisis

Published 10 hours ago

Machar trial: Court directs witnesses to testify this Friday

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.