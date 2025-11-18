18th November 2025

Two civilians, soldier killed in Monday assault on oil site in Ruweng

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

Map of Ruweng Administrative Area. (Photo: Courtesy).

Authorities in the Ruweng Administrative Area say an early-morning attack on Monday has left several people dead and a military facility damaged.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports in Ruweng, a group of armed youth allegedly from neighboring Guit County targeted an SSPDF barracks at the Man-Awal oil site in Lake No County around 4 a.m.

The statement reported that two civilian workers were killed during the incident, while others, including security personnel, were forced to flee.

It also says the attackers burned down the SSPDF petroleum unit barracks before reinforcements were sent to respond.

One SSPDF soldier was reportedly injured and later died while receiving medical treatment.

‘The whole barrack belonging to SSPDF (Petroleum Unit) was burned down to the ground. GRAA had to send SSPDF forces to rescue the situation in the area around 6 AM, partially reads the statement.

“The attackers then ambushed SSPDF reinforcement on their way to Man-Awal and wounded 1 SSPDF soldier, who later died in Panrieng Hospital while undergoing medical treatment.

Local authorities say government forces eventually repelled the attackers and regained control of the area.

In the release, the Ruweng Administration condemned what it described as repeated attacks on civilians and called on the Unity State government to address what it views as rising insecurity along the border areas.

“The Government of RAA condemns in the strongest term possible this constant barbaric behavior of attacking innocent civilians, loss of lives, and properties without genuine justification.”

Officials in Ruweng urged leaders in Unity State to take steps to prevent further violence and safeguard peaceful coexistence between communities.

There was no immediate response from authorities in Unity State or from any group involved in the incident.

 

