3rd May 2022
Kiir mourns death of freedom fighter, Aguil Chut-Deng

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 11 hours ago

Aguil Chut-Deng - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of veteran freedom fighter and former member of Katiba Banat, Aguil Chut-Deng.

President Kiir issued a statement on Monday following Aguil Chut Deng’s death on Saturday in Brisbane, Australia.

Late Aguil left home for her daily routine exercise on 26th last month and never returned home.

After a series of searches by police and community members, her corpse was discovered five days later on 30th April.

The cause of her death remains unknown.

Aguil was a former member of the female battalion of the SPLA locally known as Katiba Banat.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio President Kiir described Aguil as a patriotic citizen who worked tirelessly for the cause of freedom of South Sudan.

“She was a woman of immense courage in her generation. This courage prompted her to leave the comfort of her family and promise of education in 1984 to join the Sudan People’s Liberation Army,” the statement partly reads.

“Comrade Aguil turned to party work and became an active promoter of the SPLM, advocating for full implementation of the CPA and for conduct of credible referendum in Southern Sudan.”

President Kiir said Aguil worked relentlessly in support of liberation objectives until the signing of the 2005 peace deal.

He said her work ethics and love for South Sudan has been admired by the citizens of all work of life in the country.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Sudan, I am conveying my heartfelt condolence to Comrade Aguil’s family, especially her husband, Gen. Biar Mading, her community, her comrades in Katiba Banat and those who have worked with her in various capacities during her lifetime,” the president in his condolence said.

Aguil is survived by four children, two boys and two girls.

Published 11 hours ago

