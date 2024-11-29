Kiir forms committee to probe incident at ex-spy’s residence

President Salva Kiir has established a committee to investigate the recent incident at the residence of the former head of intelligence General Akol Koor.

According to a Republican order read on the state-own TV, SSBC Thursday evening, the investigation will be led by General James Koang Chuol Ranley.

Other members of the committee include Major General Deng Akol, Brigadier General Mabior Deng and Colonel Patrick Lumumba alongside representatives from the Police and Military Justice departments.

Last Thursday, fighting ensued at the residence of General Akol Koor following what the SSPDF spokesperson said misunderstanding between the ex-spy chief’s bodyguards and those deployed outside his residence after he was put under house arrest.

The fierce battled resulted into several killed including two soldiers and two law students.

In the order, Kiir tasked the committee to ascertain the circumstances that led to the shooting by summoning and interviewing officers and witnesses as necessary.

He mandated the committee to request and review documents relevant to the investigation and issue arrest warrants for individuals who refuse to cooperate without valid justification

Meanwhile, the Head of State directed the committee to assess casualties and injuries among security personnel and civilians as well as evaluate any damage to property and the environment.

The probe team has a period of two weeks to submit its findings and recommendations.

Days after the incident at the former intelligence chief, tension was rumored in army headquarters after Gen. Stephen Marshall, the Chief of Millitary Intelligence refused to comply with a suspension order.

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir warned against misinformation, and said “beneficiaries of war and instability” are unhappy that South Sudan is in relative political stability as he addressed the nation regarding recent false allegations of tension within the army which caused panic in Juba.



On November 26, social media users shared claims of brewing tension within the army after the Chief of Military Intelligence, General Stephen Marshal, allegedly refused to comply with a suspension order.

The online rumors further suggested that residents in the areas should exercise caution, limit movement, or remain in secure locations.

The president warned South Sudanese to disregard such misinformation and move on with their lives, adding that the national army and other organized forces are united and effectively discharging their duties.

President Kiir has directed the committee to thoroughly investigate the incident and submit a report within two weeks.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi Previous Post