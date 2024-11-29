Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

The newly reconstituted government delegation to the Tumaini peace initiative is in Nairobi, Kenya to jump start the peace process with the holdout groups.

The team led by Senior Presidential Advisor, General Kol Manyang Juuk, arrived the Kenyan capital, Nairobi Thursday evening.

Prior to the delegation’s trip to Nairobi, President Salva Kiir met with the newly restructured mediation team on Thursday where he gave them directives on the talks resumption.

Kiir reportedly urged the delegation to engage and dialogue with the non-signatories to the 2018 peace agreement and ensure a breakthrough in the talks to consolidate lasting peace in the country.

The President, according to his press unit, emphasized that the goal is to return with a comprehensive peace plan that ensures sustainable stability for the nation ahead of the slated polls in 2026.

The talks stalled in July after the SPLM-IO withdrew from the process, citing the nine protocols were intended to replace the 2018 peace.

However, at the opening of the 8th governors’ forum on Tuesday, Kiir clarified that the Tumaini Initiative will be annexed to the 2018 peace deal for inclusive peace process.

