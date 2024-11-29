29th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Peace   |   Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Photo by UNMISS

The newly reconstituted government delegation to the Tumaini peace initiative is in Nairobi, Kenya to jump start the peace process with the holdout groups.

The team led by Senior Presidential Advisor, General Kol Manyang Juuk, arrived the Kenyan capital, Nairobi Thursday evening.

Prior to the delegation’s trip to Nairobi, President Salva Kiir met with the newly restructured mediation team on Thursday where he gave them directives on the talks resumption.

Kiir reportedly urged the delegation to engage and dialogue with the non-signatories to the 2018 peace agreement and ensure a breakthrough in the talks to consolidate lasting peace in the country.

The President, according to his press unit, emphasized that the goal is to return with a comprehensive peace plan that ensures sustainable stability for the nation ahead of the slated polls in 2026.

The talks stalled in July after the SPLM-IO withdrew from the process, citing the nine protocols were intended to replace the 2018 peace.

However, at the opening of the 8th governors’ forum on Tuesday, Kiir clarified that the Tumaini Initiative will be annexed to the 2018 peace deal for inclusive peace process.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 1

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor 2

President Kiir orders armed forces to vacate Juba streets, says advisor

Published November 22, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 3

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City 4

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

Published November 24, 2024

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule 5

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Published November 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ex-FDP SG Bichiock declares himself chairman, kicks out Changson Chang

Published 2 hours ago

Medical director pleads for upgrading of Nimule hospital

Published 3 hours ago

First-ever sports financing conference to conclude in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir forms committee to probe incident at ex-spy’s residence

Published 5 hours ago

Peace talks set to resume as govt team arrives in Nairobi

Published 5 hours ago

SSPDF warns SSOA military officers against meddling in politics

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.