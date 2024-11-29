First-ever sports financing conference to conclude in Juba

South Sudan’s first Sports Financing Conference will conclude on Friday, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sport and the Bank of South Sudan and attended by officials from the government, sports industry and corporate sector.

The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday aimed at mobilizing private sector support for the development of different types of sports including football, basketball and athletics.

Discussions focused on addressing funding challenges, strengthening sports infrastructure, and enhancing the role of sports federations in promoting grassroots participation and professional competitions.

In his speech, the national minister of finance, Dr. Marial Dongrin, proposed the creation of a National Sports Development Fund aimed at financing the construction and enhancement of sports facilities across the country.

Dr. Dongrin emphasized that the vision for sports development in South Sudan is built on three key pillars; investment, innovation, and inclusivity.

He noted that investment in sports infrastructure is essential to creating a foundation for the country’s sports sector to flourish.

“The foundation of any vibrant sport ecosystem is adequate infrastructure. We must prioritize the construction and the action of sport facilities across our country,” he said.

“To achieve this, the Ministry of Finance and Planning, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sport, shall work to mobilize resources from the national budget, local and international donors and private sector partners.”

“Financing the sports development requires innovative approaches that go beyond traditional methods. I propose the establishment of a national sport development fund.”

South Africa’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Mahlodi Muofhe urged the government to prioritize sports funding, emphasizing its role as a unifying force in society.

Ambassador Muofhe said this aligns with growing advocacy for leveraging sports as a tool for development and peace-building across Africa

“We have to support sports. And sports for some reason in Africa is not supported by governments too much, you know, in terms of financing.”

“And this is the connector of unity in any in any country. So, I would urge the Minister of Finance to look at possibilities of increasing the budget of the department of sport.”

